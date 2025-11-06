Orry’s not buying his luxury cars, he’s doing something smarter!

Every time Orry Awatramani steps out of a gleaming luxury car, heads turn, cameras click, and he makes an entry like the star-studded scene from Om Shanti Om. But here’s the twist, those jaw-dropping rides are not actually his! Orry’s playing the luxury game smarter than anyone else as instead of investing in buying these depreciating assets he leases them!

Plot Twist: Orry doesn’t really own those luxury cars he is seen in!

A recent video surfaced the internet which explained how Orry and other celebs across the industry are playing the smart game when it comes to cars. The internet sensation Orry often makes the headlines for his bold fashion choices and the cars he comes to the events in. Somedays it’s a lavish Mercedes G-Wagon and the other days its ultra-luxurious Maybach GLS 600. Speculative fans have often wondered how Orry manages to afford such jaw-dropping luxury. Well, here’s the twist, he doesn’t own any of those cars! Instead, he smartly leases them for a fraction of the cost.