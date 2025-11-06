Orry’s not buying his luxury cars, he’s doing something smarter!

Every time Orry Awatramani steps out of a gleaming luxury car, heads turn, cameras click, and he makes an entry like the star-studded scene from Om Shanti Om. But here’s the twist, those jaw-dropping rides are not actually his! Orry’s playing the luxury game smarter than anyone else as instead of investing in buying these depreciating assets he leases them!
A recent video surfaced the internet which explained how Orry and other celebs across the industry are playing the smart game when it comes to cars. The internet sensation Orry often makes the headlines for his bold fashion choices and the cars he comes to the events in. Somedays it’s a lavish Mercedes G-Wagon and the other days its ultra-luxurious Maybach GLS 600. Speculative fans have often wondered how Orry manages to afford such jaw-dropping luxury. Well, here’s the twist, he doesn’t own any of those cars! Instead, he smartly leases them for a fraction of the cost.
These luxury cars often come with hefty price tags of INR 3-4 crores. So, Orry’s found a way to keep things glamorous and financially clever. Instead of buying, he’s turned to a corporate leasing model — a smart move that’s popular among the wealthy and business-savvy. Now, he only has to pay around 5-7 lakhs per month. This way, he gets to roll up in a new ride at every event, without emptying his designer wallet.
Leasing comes with a ton of benefits and it has its own rules of the road. So here’s what’s important to note.
No depreciating issue: Luxury cars have a tendency to fall back in the market and has a greater depreciating value than the others. So, while the car still holds a significant value, return it or upgrade to a newer model. Say goodbye to the stress of resale!
Payments: The upfront payment is minimal compared to buying the whole car. You just need to pay a monthly amount and you’re good to go!
Business expense write offs: Here’s where it gets even smarter. When a luxury car is leased under a company’s name, it can actually be written off as a business expense. Leasing for business under a company's name can be counted as a business cost, which helps lower the amount of tax that company has to pay.
Investment uses: The money saved by leasing instead of buying can be channeled into smarter investment plans, leading to even more financial growth. Voila, a win-win situation where style meets strategy!