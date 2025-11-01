Orry as Lobster and Alia Bhatt as Tomb Raider? Inside Bollywood’s hottest Halloween Party last night

In a video posted by Orry on his social media account, we get a glimpse of who dressed up as what. While not many did dress up as Halloween or scary characters, they did wear a touch of their personalities through their costumes. Nita Mukesh Ambani channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn complete with the black dress, str8ing of pearls and top bun. Alia Bhatt was seen as Lara Croft, the Tomb Raider in her little black dress and knee length boots. Deepika Padukone seemed to get into her character of Lady Singham yet again as she dressed up as a lady police offer.

As usual, Orry was in his ‘liver’ self with the quirkiest costume. He dressed up as The Little Mermaid’s, Sebastian. But the quirkiest costumes don’t end here. Anissa Alia Malhotra was seen as The Little Red Riding Hood with a black laced masquerade mask and a red bag, making people wonder if she has the wolves in the bag? Quirky and Ranveer Singh go hand in hand as he was Spiderman. While Yash Mehta dressed as Bob the Builder, Sonam Babani in a floral printed dress was Carrie Bradshaw. There was a whole Harry Potter gang as well. Pranali Desai dressed as Minerva McGonagall with her long pointy hat, Shivika Patel as Parvati Patil, Ayan Mukherjee as Harry Potter himself, and Paras Desai as Severus Snape.