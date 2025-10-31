Director Abhishan Jeevinth weds girlfriend Akila in grand ceremony

Young director and actor Abishan Jeevinth, who shot to fame with his superhit Tamil film Tourist Family, on Friday wed his longtime girlfriend Akila at a grand ceremony that was attended by the families and friends of the couple.

Abhishan Jeevinth and Akila gets hitched

Sources close to the director and actor said that the wedding took place at Hanu Reddy’s Poes Garden in the city and was attended by the parents, relatives and friends of the couple. 2D Entertainment chief co-producer Rajasekar Pandian was among those who attended the wedding and congratulated the couple.

On Thursday, a wedding reception was held at the Green Park hotel which was attended by a number of film celebrities including actors Sasikumar, Sivakarthikeyan, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak and actresses Simran and Anaswara Vijayan.

Producers Soundarya Rajinikanth, Mahesh Raj Basilian, Arun Vishwa and Shineesh too graced the wedding reception of the couple as did directors ‘Poo’ Sasi, Ranjith Jayakody, Shanmugapriyan, Prabhu Ram Vyas and Madan. Other celebrities who attended the wedding reception of the director included music director Sean Roldan, lyricist Mohanraj, distributor Virdosh, editor Bharath Ram and Think Music Santosh.