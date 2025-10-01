Entertainment

10 goth-friendly movies to watch if you’re missing Wednesday

You're a goth fan lover and you have already binged watched Wednesday (probably twice). And now your life feels empty without her deadpan sarcasm, gothic fashion, and love for all things macabre. Don't worry because we have got you covered so that your inner goth doesn't have to starve. Hollywood has been serving up spooky, moody, and darkly delicious films long before Nevermore Academy opened its doors.

The Craft (1996)
The Craft (1996)

High school cliques, witchcraft, and a whole lot of eyeliner. If you loved Wednesday’s witchy classmates, you’ll vibe with these rebellious teens who turn spell-casting into high drama.

Beetlejuice (1988)
Beetlejuice (1988)

Tim Burton at peak weirdness. Ghosts, creepy chic set design, and Winona Ryder in peak goth-girl glory. Its basically a spiritual cousin to Wednesday.

Addams Family Values (1993)
Addams Family Values (1993)

The OG queen herself! Christina Ricci’s Wednesday practically invented the goth teen archetype. A must-watch for a reminder of where Jenna Ortega’s version came from.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)

A boy with scissors for hands trying to find love in suburbia? It’s tragic, beautiful, and makes you feel like hugging your inner misfit.

The Virgin Suicides (1999)
The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Moody lighting, melancholic teens, and a soundtrack that will haunt you. It's perfect for when you want to wallow in stylish sadness.

Gypsy 83 (2001)
Gypsy 83 (2001)

A road trip into the heart of goth subculture. Identity, dreams, and drama because it’s the kind of movie you watch at 2 a.m. in full black eyeliner.

The Crow (1994)
The Crow (1994)

Dark, vengeful, and dripping in gothic aesthetics. If eyeliner and leather jackets had a cinematic form, this would be it.

The Moth Diaries (2011)
The Moth Diaries (2011)

Boarding school drama, maybe a vampire and moody undertones. Basically Wednesday but with a bit more blood.

Donnie Darko (2001)
Donnie Darko (2001)

Time travel, creepy rabbits, and existential teen angst. If Wednesday had a crush, it would probably be Donnie.

The Others (2001)
The Others (2001)

A haunted mansion, creepy kids, and Nicole Kidman in full gothic heroine mode. Perfect for a stormy night watch.

