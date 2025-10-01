The surprising story of how Tom Cruise saved Ray-Ban from bankruptcy

In the early 80s, Ray-Ban was almost on a life support. Their iconic Wayfarers were once the ultimate cool-kid accessory. But these were once gathering dust, with sales plunging to just 18,000 pairs a year. Believe it or not, the company was this close to pulling the plug on the style altogether.
At the time when Ray-Ban sales were dipping, they threw $50,000 a year into a then-radical marketing strategy for product placement. The sunglasses were now popping up in more than 60 films and TV show annually between 1982-1987. It helped a little with the flowing of the sales but what gave them a boost was a 1982 magazine feature which gave the numbers rise to 200,000 pairs. But the real Hollywood miracle hadn’t happened yet.
Enter the legend, Tom Cruise. In 1983, a young Tom slid across the floor in Risky Business wearing nothing but a shirt, socks and a pair of Wayfarers. That scene didn’t just make him a star but it repositioned the brand. Sales skyrocketed to 360,000 pairs after the movie dropped and a jaw-dropping 2,000% increase in sales rate. But the actor wasn't done yet. In 1986’s Top Gun, he swapped Wayfarers for Aviators and suddenly everyone wanted to look like Maverick. Sales of Ray-Ban Aviators soared by 40% in just seven months post-release of the film. And here's the actual catch: Tom wasn't paid for being the brand's brand ambassador. He just wore what suited the character vibe and style.
By the late ’80s, Ray-Bans weren’t just back but they were everywhere. Miami Vice, The Breakfast Club, Moonlighting, even music videos featuring Madonna, Michael Jackson, and George Michael all helped turn Ray-Bans into cultural oxygen. From near extinction, the company was suddenly selling 3–4 million pairs a year.
So, the next time you slip on a pair of Wayfarers or Aviators, remember you’re not just channeling old-school cool. You’re part of a legacy that was saved by a Hollywood icon sliding across the floor in his socks.