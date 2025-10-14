MTV pulls the plug on its music channels

This move is part of Paramount’s $500 million global cost-cutting plan, a symbolic clean-up of a cultural relic. For the longest, MTV has been a brand searching for its own pulse, surviving on a jumble of nostalgia and reality TV. The Real World and Jersey Shore may have kept it breathing, but the music died long before the plug was pulled.

Still, writing MTV’s obituary feels wrong. The name isn’t disappearing; it’s just shapeshifting again—into social media, digital streaming, and whatever passes for “youth culture” in the 2020s. It’s Darwinism with better lighting.

For those of us who grew up watching “TRL” countdowns or late-night MTV Unplugged sessions, the news lands like a soft heartbreak. But maybe this is how all revolutions end: not with a bang, but with a quiet rebrand.

If MTV debuted today, it’d be a TikTok account and it’d probably still find a way to go viral.