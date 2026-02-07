Why did Draco Malfoy posters go viral in China ahead of Chinese New Year?

Chinese New Year decorations are all about traditions. One of the major decorating rituals is decorating various motifs on red backgrounds which symbolises luck and prosperity. Draco Malfoy's entry as mascot into this tradition might be lost in translation if you do not know Mandarin.

In Mandarin, the official language of China, Draco Malfoy's name is written as "马尔福" where the last symbol, "福" (fú) can be translated to mean fortune, a very important aspect of Chinese New Year celebrations. Furthermore, the first symbol of the name, "马" (mǎ) means horse and when clubbed with fortune, it becomes more significant given the country is about to welcome the Chinese lunar Year of the Horse in 2026.

It is the mere fun of language that makes Draco Malfoy's name in Mandarin sound like a good omen. Who cares if he is one of the most notorious villains in world literature and cinema? From private homes to public spaces, Draco is everywhere.

The trend was immediately picked up in China, especially among the young generation who have been hanging posters of the Harry Potter character as a symbol of fortune, luck and prosperity: quite ironic. However, it is a beautiful moment of tradition and modern culture coming together as the country gears up for celebrations.