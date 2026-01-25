Is Cillian Murphy set to play Voldemort in Harry Potter series? Ralph Fiennes drops major hint

While other characters of the series have been cast, there has been little news about the actor set to play Voldemort. However, Ralph may have let the cat out of the bag.

During a brief media interaction recently, the actor was asked about who he would like to see play Voldemort in the upcoming series. "Well, I'm told they're already filled, aren't they?", Ralph replied.

He went on to add, "I've already said I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very, very good choice. I think they've cast it, haven't they? I don't know, I thought they had".

While the awkward moment suggested that Ralph may have mistakenly slipped out the name, his endorsement for Cillian as Voldemort is not new. Previously he had said, "Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah".

HBO had confirmed the new Harry Potter series back in 2023 and fans were excited to see their favourite characters return on screen. The show, intended to be 10-year long, with each season based on a particular book, is expected to release in 2027.

11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter with stars like John Lithgow playing Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid among others.