Actress Anya Singh reflects on her army roots ahead of Border 2

For many actors, joining a high-profile sequel to a legendary war film is a significant career milestone. However, for Anya Singh, her role in the upcoming Border 2 is rooted in something far more personal than box-office expectations. The actress has revealed that her decision to join the ensemble cast was a direct tribute to her grandfather, a veteran of the Indian Army who fought in the 1971 war—the very conflict upon which the film is based.
Anya’s connection to the military is not merely anecdotal; it shaped her upbringing. Growing up with stories of service and sacrifice, she viewed the project as a rare opportunity to acknowledge the selfless nature of the armed forces. "It’s a little bit emotional," Anya admitted when discussing her reasons for signing on. "I was very excited because my grandfather served in the army, and he is my greatest supporter. And very rarely do you get a chance to give back to anyone, to the armed forces, or to everyone. I feel like every officer who has ever served is so selfless, so courageous, and so dignified that, for me, it was like I was finally getting a chance to give back to the person who has given to the country, but also given a lot to me."
Anya, who will be seen as Ahan Shetty's partner in the movie was reportedly unconcerned with the length of her part. "In this film, there’s nothing more or less; I just want to be a part of this film. It is a matter of great honour," she stated. Her grandfather’s active service during the 1971 conflict adds a layer of historical weight to her performance. "I remember when the announcement of this film was made, my only thought was, I want to do this film no matter what. I’ve grown up hearing so many stories about the army and their service,” she added.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features a substantial ensemble including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, among others. Border 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on 23 January 2026.