Actress Anya Singh reflects on her army roots ahead of Border 2

For many actors, joining a high-profile sequel to a legendary war film is a significant career milestone. However, for Anya Singh, her role in the upcoming Border 2 is rooted in something far more personal than box-office expectations. The actress has revealed that her decision to join the ensemble cast was a direct tribute to her grandfather, a veteran of the Indian Army who fought in the 1971 war—the very conflict upon which the film is based.

Anya Singh on why Border 2 is a tribute to her grandfather

Anya’s connection to the military is not merely anecdotal; it shaped her upbringing. Growing up with stories of service and sacrifice, she viewed the project as a rare opportunity to acknowledge the selfless nature of the armed forces. "It’s a little bit emotional," Anya admitted when discussing her reasons for signing on. "I was very excited because my grandfather served in the army, and he is my greatest supporter. And very rarely do you get a chance to give back to anyone, to the armed forces, or to everyone. I feel like every officer who has ever served is so selfless, so courageous, and so dignified that, for me, it was like I was finally getting a chance to give back to the person who has given to the country, but also given a lot to me."