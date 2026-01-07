Varun Dhawan reacts to Border 2's Pakistan release

While discussing how he opted to direct this film, Dhawan emphasized the collaborative aspect of a war, saying, “A war can never be won by an individual; it takes all forces to come together. In Border 2, we have the Army, Navy, and Air Force together. Also, the one man army, Sunny Deol.”

On the topic of his physical change, Dhawan responded to fans in a witty manner. When one user commented, “Physique-wise, you look the same. But the moustache is new,” he said, “Nahi nahi (No no), I have also grown an extra hand. Please, properly dekhna (look properly).”

Upon its release in 1997, JP Dutta's Border went on to become one of Indian cinema's most hailed war dramas. It won at the 45th National Film Awards and the 1997 SCREEN Awards and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. With Border 2 revisiting the 1971 conflict through contemporary storytelling, expectations remain high, including ongoing interest in Border 2's Pakistan release.