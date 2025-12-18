Border 2: Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's family praises Varun Dhawan

The family of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya sang praises of Varun Dhawan, who is playing the late Colonel in Border 2. The sequel's teaser was released yesterday, and fans were quick to notice a character inspired by the decorated Army officer. The relatives of Colonel Dahiya found the Border 2 teaser to be a truthful portrayal of his bravery and the sense of duty, and they were very impressed with Varun Dhawan's performance.
Varun's controlled performance, and the actor's emotional stoicism are aspects commended by the family since these are the traits that the Colonel had, and they acknowledge that these traits were reflected and channelled through the actor, thus making the depiction more genuine.
On her social media, Colonel Dahiya's granddaughter, Anushka Dahiya, expressed her joy. She posted a story by tagging Varun Dhawan and said, "We are very proud and excited for the film. The hard work, sincerity, and josh is truly mirrored in the teaser itself." Her remarks were echoed by Colonel Dahiya’s son, Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, who said the family felt the teaser “does justice” to the war hero’s legacy. Both praised Varun Dhawan’s portrayal as authentic and respectful of the Colonel’s courage.
Border 2 is a continuation of the great legacy created by the 1997 classic Border, with a modern ensemble cast and an updated filmmaking scale to take the story further. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war will see the interaction of the characters played by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the script.
While Sunny Deol's character is given an emotional recall through his coming back to the prequel, Varun Dhawan's character is the one to take a beautiful arc focusing on leadership, endurance on the battlefield, and ultimate moral resolve. It is planned for release on the weekend of the Republic Day in January 2026 and is expected to function both as a commercial tentpole and a respectful homage to the Indian soldiers.