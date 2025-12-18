Border 2: Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's family praises Varun Dhawan

The family of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya sang praises of Varun Dhawan, who is playing the late Colonel in Border 2. The sequel's teaser was released yesterday, and fans were quick to notice a character inspired by the decorated Army officer. The relatives of Colonel Dahiya found the Border 2 teaser to be a truthful portrayal of his bravery and the sense of duty, and they were very impressed with Varun Dhawan's performance.

Varun's controlled performance, and the actor's emotional stoicism are aspects commended by the family since these are the traits that the Colonel had, and they acknowledge that these traits were reflected and channelled through the actor, thus making the depiction more genuine.

The Border 2 first look heralds a heartfelt tribute war epic

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ her social media, Colonel Dahiya's granddaughter, Anushka Dahiya, expressed her joy. She posted a story by tagging Varun Dhawan and said, "We are very proud and excited for the film. The hard work, sincerity, and josh is truly mirrored in the teaser itself." Her remarks were echoed by Colonel Dahiya’s son, Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, who said the family felt the teaser “does justice” to the war hero’s legacy. Both praised Varun Dhawan’s portrayal as authentic and respectful of the Colonel’s courage.