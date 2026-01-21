Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to Rasha Thadani’s musical debut, calls her chhupi rustom

Reacting to the release, Tamannaah shared an enthusiastic story on Instagram, clearly impressed by the newcomer’s vocal range.

“Chhupi Rustommmm, u singing like a pro,” Tamannaah wrote, using the colloquial term for a ‘dark horse’ to describe Rasha's hidden talent.

This interaction is the latest in a series of public moments between Tamannaah and Rasha. The pair have frequently been seen together at high-profile industry events and house parties, where Tamannaah has often been noted for her welcoming rapport with Rasha. Earlier Tamannaah was also seen dancing to Rasha's hit song Uyi Amma. However this latest shoutout reinforces a connection that has moved beyond casual red-carpet greetings to a public acknowledgement of professional growth.

Directed by Saurabh Gupta and produced by Bhavna Talwar and Raghav Gupta, Laikey Laikaa is currently scheduled for a Summer 2026 release. While Rasha acting debut has been a topic of discussion for some time, her decision to collaborate with a band as established as Faridkot for a film project adds a new dimension to her career. This is Rasha's second film after Azaad.