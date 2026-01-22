Triptii Dimri on fulfilling her career dream of Working with Vishal Bhardwaj

For any actor, the journey through the film industry is often guided by a wishlist of creators they hope to collaborate with. At the trailer launch event held today, Triptii Dimri revealed that she has officially checked off the most significant name on her bucket list. Her upcoming film, O’ Romeo, marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, a partnership the actress describes as a “dream come true.”
Triptii was candid about the emotional weight of the project, recalling the exact moment her journey with the film began. “When an actor enters this field, every actor has a list where you write down your dreams, desires, and the directors you want to work with. I had written Vishal sir’s name at the very top of my list,” she shared. She recounted the initial excitement of receiving the first call from the director and the subsequent narration at his office, where his storytelling style left her completely absorbed.
While the actress admitted that the professional journey was "tough," she credited Vishal Bhardwaj for being a constant guide throughout the process. The director, renowned for his ability to craft intense, multi-layered narratives, has paired Triptii with Shahid Kapoor for the film. The recently released trailer suggests an explosive cinematic experience, blending a high-stakes love story with "massy" action sequences.
As she concluded at the event, "I feel like one of my most beautiful dreams has come true with this film, and I am very, very happy."
O’ Romeo, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 13 February 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day, features a sprawling, star-studded ensemble, including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Farida Jalal. With such a diverse range of talent under Vishal Bhardwaj’s direction, the film is positioned as one of the most anticipated releases of the season.