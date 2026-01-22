Triptii Dimri on fulfilling her career dream of Working with Vishal Bhardwaj

For any actor, the journey through the film industry is often guided by a wishlist of creators they hope to collaborate with. At the trailer launch event held today, Triptii Dimri revealed that she has officially checked off the most significant name on her bucket list. Her upcoming film, O’ Romeo, marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, a partnership the actress describes as a “dream come true.”

How a single phone call fulfilled Triptii Dimri’s biggest cinematic ambition

Triptii was candid about the emotional weight of the project, recalling the exact moment her journey with the film began. “When an actor enters this field, every actor has a list where you write down your dreams, desires, and the directors you want to work with. I had written Vishal sir’s name at the very top of my list,” she shared. She recounted the initial excitement of receiving the first call from the director and the subsequent narration at his office, where his storytelling style left her completely absorbed.