Triptii Dimri on fame, fashion, and finding stillness in chaos
After turning heads as the seductive and mysterious spy in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and casting a haunting spell in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri is currently filming Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ambitious “pan-world” film with Prabhas. Triptii reunites with the director who first showcased her range in unexpected ways.
Style, simplified: A fashion philosophy rooted in elegance
Off-screen, she’s capturing attention for more than just her performances. As the newly appointed global brand ambassador for a Melbourne-based fashion clothing and accessories brand, Triptii brings her quiet confidence and effortless elegance to a fashion house that mirrors her own sensibilities.
In a refreshingly honest conversation with Indulge, Triptii opens up about her evolving style, the power of restraint in both fashion and life, her love for cooking, and the grounding rituals that keep her steady amid a rising wave of fame.
You have a unique fashion sense that resonates with a younger demographic...
I love fashion that’s fun but also has longevity. For me, it’s all about curating rather than consuming. I’ll pair a trendy rosette neckline or dropped waist silhouette with classic staples like wide-leg trousers. Mixing in one statement piece while keeping everything else simple helps maintain that balance between modern and timeless basics.
What are some fashion staples or must-haves in your wardrobe?
Tailored blazers, floaty midi dresses, linen co-ords, and romantic blouses are my go-to pieces. I’ve especially fallen for structured maxis in breathable fabrics like tencel and recycled cotton—they move beautifully and feel effortless. A cinched-waist dress, and some delicate gold accents—these are the things that make me feel put-together without overthinking it.
What influences your style choices?
I enjoy watching what’s happening on global runways, but I’m equally inspired by street style and travel. Observing what people wear across cities and cultures gives me diverse ideas for my wardrobe. My mood also influences my fashion choices—I gravitate toward light, airy looks when I’m in a calm headspace.
You mentioned your interest in taking on roles that push you out of your comfort zone in earlier interviews. Can you share a specific instance where you felt challenged, and how you navigated that experience?
Qala was that moment for me. It demanded emotional vulnerability on a level I hadn’t explored before. The character was fragile but fierce in her own way, and inhabiting that space was both intimidating and rewarding. I also relied heavily on my director’s vision and had to trust the process with my co-stars. Pushing myself out of my comfort zone helped me grow as an actor, and I’m grateful for that.
What lessons did you learn from the ups and downs of your early career, especially following your debut with Laila Majnu?
Resilience is everything. Laila Majnu taught me that success isn’t linear. There are highs, setbacks, and quiet in-betweens—but each phase brings its own lessons. I’ve learned to keep showing up for myself, keep working, and let the craft speak louder than the noise. That mindset has helped me navigate both appreciation and criticism with perspective, and shaped me into a more grounded and focused actor.
You’ve spoken about observing cats to develop your body language for roles. Is it true?
Yes, it’s a little unconventional but true! I find animals fascinating, especially cats as they have this natural fluidity and mystery—they move with intention but also with ease. Watching their subtle moves and nuances has helped me become more aware of how I carry myself in a character. It’s especially useful when portraying someone who’s silent but emotionally rich. There’s so much non-verbal storytelling we can learn from nature.
How do you stay grounded amidst the rapid changes in your career?
I’m lucky to have people in my life who don’t let me get carried away—family and close friends who knew me before any of this and still see me the same way. I also make it a point to disconnect, to do things that have nothing to do with work—like painting, cooking, or just being in nature. I also remind myself that success comes with responsibility, and I try to approach every new opportunity with gratitude and humility.
How does your personal life and cultural background influence your overall well-being and lifestyle?
I find a lot of peace in the small things like cooking, it’s a way to stay connected to my roots and family recipes. My cultural background has been a constant source of strength that keeps me centered. It has shaped not just my lifestyle but my values. Even when things get chaotic, it reminds me of the importance of staying true to my values.
What does it mean to you to become the global brand ambassador for Forever New, and how do you feel your personal style aligns with the brand’s ethos?
It’s an honour, and I personally resonate deeply with the brand’s philosophy of empowering women through timeless elegance and thoughtful design. My personal style has always gravitated toward elegance and simplicity, and the brand’s pieces embody that same effortless femininity.
Can you share your thoughts on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection? What pieces are you particularly excited about?
The new Summer ’25 drop—what we’re calling the Summer Odyssey—feels like a love letter to sunshine, movement, and mindful elegance. It’s fresh, vibrant, and incredibly wearable. I especially love how the collection plays with breezy fabrics and delicate prints like the Limone Floral and Tropea Postcard—it transports you to the Italian coast without leaving your city. From dreamy maxi dresses to chic linen sets, it’s the kind of collection you want to live in all summer. Every detail is thought of in great detail, but in such an understated way, which is what I love most about it.
Who are some of your biggest influences in the acting world, and how have they shaped your approach to your craft?
I look up to actors like Meryl Streep, Irrfan Khan, and Tabu. Their ability to dissolve into a role, to carry silence with as much weight as dialogue—it’s inspiring. They’ve taught me the value of honesty and vulnerability in a role, and that’s the kind of storytelling I aspire to.
What non-acting passions or hobbies do you indulge in during your downtime, and how do they contribute to your creativity?
Painting is something I’ve always turned to—it’s meditative and freeing. I also love spending time outdoors, whether it’s walking or just watching the sky change. These moments of stillness allow me to disconnect from the hectic pace of life and reconnect with myself, which often sparks new perspectives I carry into my work.
How do you handle public scrutiny and the pressures that come with fame?
I try not to internalise everything. Criticism and praise are both fleeting, but your integrity as an artiste has to remain constant. I’ve learnt to filter out the noise and focus on what truly matters—staying true to my craft, the joy of storytelling, and the people who support me regardless of the headlines.
Are there any specific genres or themes you’re eager to explore?
I’m excited to explore diversified genres like historical fiction or psychological thrillers—something with layers and tension. I’m drawn to stories that challenge societal norms or human nature, that make people think or feel something unexpected. I want every project to be a new chapter of growth—for the character and for me as an actor.
As someone who has navigated the complexities of the film industry without connections, what advice would you give to aspiring actors trying to find their footing?
Don’t underestimate the power of patience and preparation. Hone your craft, stay consistent, and don’t let rejections define your self-worth. You need supportive people, self-belief, work ethic, the courage to keep going even when no one’s watching. This will help you not lose sight of who you are in the process.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin