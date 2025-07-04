Triptii Dimri on fame, fashion, and finding stillness in chaos

After turning heads as the seductive and mysterious spy in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and casting a haunting spell in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri is currently filming Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ambitious “pan-world” film with Prabhas. Triptii reunites with the director who first showcased her range in unexpected ways.

Style, simplified: A fashion philosophy rooted in elegance

Off-screen, she’s capturing attention for more than just her performances. As the newly appointed global brand ambassador for a Melbourne-based fashion clothing and accessories brand, Triptii brings her quiet confidence and effortless elegance to a fashion house that mirrors her own sensibilities.