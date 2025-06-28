In a fast world, Ostilos’ PAUSE offers clothing that breathes

Crafted as a special drop beyond the rhythm of fashion seasons, PAUSE is a tribute to simplicity, craftsmanship, and presence. So how does Simran envision her audience interpreting or experiencing that message through clothing?

“Through PAUSE, we invite our audience to feel rather than flaunt. Each piece is intentionally designed to be fluid, airy, and tactile—encouraging ease over excess. The silhouettes give space to breathe, while subtle details like overlays and cutaways nudge you to notice what’s often overlooked. It’s about wearing something that doesn’t demand attention—but holds it, quietly,” she explains.

The collection features 64 styles—42 for women and 22 for men—all rooted in versatile cuts, minimal silhouettes, and soft, grounded palettes.

“The design language is rooted in restraint and emotion. We played with semi-transparency, layering, and texture to evoke vulnerability and depth. There’s a focus on asymmetry, movement, and stillness—mirroring the duality we all carry. It’s minimal, but not empty. Clean, but rich in feeling. Our aim was to let the clothes breathe and allow the wearer to feel held, not overwhelmed,” says Simran.

The choice of fabric echoes the philosophy behind the collection. The brand has chosen materials that felt soft against the skin and responded to movement with grace—cotton blends, fluid organzas, textured silks. “Each textile was picked to reflect the mood of quiet comfort. The lightness of the fabrics allows the garments to float rather than cling, reinforcing the sense of ease and slowness we wanted to express,” she says.

Simran sees a shift toward mindfulness in fashion—less noise, more nuance—this year. “Fluid tailoring, sheer layers, and emotional dressing are taking center stage. There’s also a resurgence of handwork, soft masculinity, and a palette that leans into earth tones and neutrals. Comfort is becoming high fashion, and storytelling is finally being valued as much as silhouette,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 2,899. Available online.

