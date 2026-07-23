Naina Sareen on Raakh, Pritam and Pedro, and the long road to screen success

When asked about working with Rajkumar Hirani, she says it was a treat and that he even noticed her singing on set and appreciated her FTII training. He heard me sing on the first day of the shoot, and said, ‘You’re a trained actor—I can see it.” For Naina, the moment landed differently than most praise might. “We have a shared film school language. Coming from him is unbelievable and humbling at the same time.”

However her route to this point was anything but straightforward. She grew up in Bokaro, Jharkhand, where acting was “like a forbidden love— you can’t say it out loud.” An IT job in Bengaluru, a quietly purchased FTII entrance form, 60 auditions after graduating before her first paid work. Her father assumed she’d return to IT. But then in a couple of years, he realised that this is what she’s going to be doing. And now he’s extremely happy, she says.

What’s next for Naina? A slate of independent films— Laali, Taasme, Dry Wounds Catch Fire—and a psychological romantic thriller she is co-creating from real events in her own life.