Oscar-winning filmmakers tackle AI in ambitious new documentary

A group of Oscar-winning filmmakers has taken on the difficult task of explaining artificial intelligence through a single documentary, aiming for clarity in a field defined by constant change. What began as a one-year collaboration between teams behind Everything Everywhere All at Once and Navalny ultimately stretched into a three-year production.
The result, The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, directed by Daniel Roher and Charlie Tyrell, with production involvement from Daniel Kwan, attempts to move beyond daily headlines. Instead, it focuses on broader, longer-term questions surrounding AI’s influence on society.
The filmmakers approached the topic with basic but far-reaching questions: what artificial intelligence is, why it matters, and how it could shape the future. However, condensing such a vast and fast-evolving subject into a feature-length format proved difficult. The project was described by its creators as inherently outdated the moment production began.
To address this, the documentary draws on a wide range of perspectives. More than 40 contributors were interviewed, including industry figures such as Sam Altman, Dario Amodei and Demis Hassabis. Their insights are combined with those of critics and researchers, including Tristan Harris, who frames AI development as a potential societal risk requiring urgent attention.
The production process itself reflected the complexity of the subject. Early outreach efforts yielded limited responses, but gradual trust-building expanded access to key voices. Behind the camera, teams worked to translate dense technical material into visual storytelling, opting for analogue techniques such as handwritten notes and stop-motion animation to counterbalance the digital subject matter.
Rather than presenting a definitive stance, the film embraces ambiguity. It explores both dystopian concerns—such as job displacement and misuse of generative systems—and optimistic scenarios involving medical and creative advances. The term “apocaloptimist” captures this dual perspective, suggesting a position that acknowledges both risk and possibility.
Ultimately, the documentary is designed less as a conclusion and more as a starting point. Its creators intend it to prompt discussion, offering audiences a foundational understanding of AI while recognising that the conversation is still unfolding.
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