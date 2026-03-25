Oscar-winning filmmakers tackle AI in ambitious new documentary

A group of Oscar-winning filmmakers has taken on the difficult task of explaining artificial intelligence through a single documentary, aiming for clarity in a field defined by constant change. What began as a one-year collaboration between teams behind Everything Everywhere All at Once and Navalny ultimately stretched into a three-year production.

The result, The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, directed by Daniel Roher and Charlie Tyrell, with production involvement from Daniel Kwan, attempts to move beyond daily headlines. Instead, it focuses on broader, longer-term questions surrounding AI’s influence on society.

Filmmakers confront the challenge of explaining AI before it changes again

The filmmakers approached the topic with basic but far-reaching questions: what artificial intelligence is, why it matters, and how it could shape the future. However, condensing such a vast and fast-evolving subject into a feature-length format proved difficult. The project was described by its creators as inherently outdated the moment production began.