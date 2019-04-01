Nargis Fakhri shares picture post weight gain, says 'living life in public eye is difficult'

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri on Monday put up a post on her Instagram account saying that "living life in the public eye is difficult."

The 39-year-old actress shared a collage of her two pictures showing her weight gain over the last two years. After mentioning how much she weighed in the two pictures, she also revealed that she lost over 20 lbs by making lifestyle changes. The Rockstar actress also urged fans to nurture their mind, body and soul with positive thoughts and healthy choices.

The caption read: "Living life in the public eye can be very difficult sometimes. As much as it is a blessing, it also comes with its downside. Over the last 2 years, I’ve gained weight. On the left, I weighed 178 lbs and on the right, I was 129. I have since lost 20 lbs through making lifestyle changes. If i can do it, so can you. Nurture your mind, body, and soul with positive thoughts and healthy choices. I’m going to bring you on this journey of becoming the best version of myself again, and I want you to join me on this journey too."

See the post: