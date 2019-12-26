Miami, Dec 26 (IANS): Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez showed off her perfect figure in a red two-piece athleisure outfit as she soaked up the sun in Miami, Florida this Christmas.



The 50-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing alongside a red Porsche writing "Baby, it's warm outside", online reports said.



Lopez styled the look with round metal sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek top bun.



She added the hashtags "#ChristmasInMiami" and "#ChristmasEveSleigh" while giving her fiance Alex Rodriguez a photo credit for taking the photo.



Rodriguez shared the post on his own page and wrote: "My favourite gift is the one in red."