Priyanka Chopra is super excited with her new Christmas present! Hubby Nick Jonas has gifted her a snowmobile on Christmas and the actress can't stop flaunting it!



Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video of her driving the snowmobile while her expressions reveal how happy and excited she really is. The actress who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned: "Santa drove in on my batmobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you! #christmas"



Nick's Christmas gift has surely won his beloved wife's heart! In a separate post, Priyanka mentioned that this is her happiest Christmas! Sharing a couple of adorable photos with hubby Nick in front of a Christmas tree, the actress wrote on Instagram: "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas".



For Nick Jonas, his Christmas present is his wife's smiling face! The singer-actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Priyanka happily posing while sitting on her new snowmobile. He captioned: "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas". The couple seems to be madly in love with each other!



Recently, Nick had also shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen decorating Christmas cookies along with Priyanka. He made a cute ugly sweater' cookie while the B-Town hottie made a Ninja!



Meanwhile, Priyanka has also shared a group photo on her Instagram featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and her friends. She captioned the pic: "Crew! #christmas2019".



Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' seems to be enjoying Christmas to the fullest!

Here are some of the pictures: