Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS): Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for separation from musician Linda Perry, after being married for almost six years.



According to documents shared with reporters, the 44-year-old actress filed papers for a legal separation on Friday here.



Gilbert has listed their date of separation as August 13, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.



The former The Talk co-host has requested for no spousal support to be awarded to either Perry or herself.



The pair share four-year-old son Rhodes Emilio. Gilbert is also mother to Levi Hawk, 15, and Sawyer Jane, 12, from a previous relationship.



Gilbert and Perry walked down the aisle in March 2014 after they began dating in 2011.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple's 4-year-old son Rhodes.

Gilbert, 44-year-old star of The Conners, former star of Roseanne and creator and former co-host of daytime talk show The Talk, began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.

Sara also had a recurring role as Leslie Winkle on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Perry is the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes who has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.

