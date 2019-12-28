Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS): A video that has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif grooving amid kids to the beats of their song Teri Ore has gone viral.



Akshay and Katrina played Santa Claus for kids on Christmas.

The actors gifted kids with a beautiful present, and the most special gift had to be the two stars dancing to the beat of the superhit song from the 2008 blockbuster, Singh Is Kinng.



The two stars took out time to meet the children at a church. A video shows them dancing even as the children cheer them along.



Fans of both stars are showing them with love and cheers for the video. Akshay and Katrina are a popular on-screen pair in Bollywood.

They have featured in several movies together in the past including Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, and Tees Maar Khan.



The duo will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which is slated to hit theatres on March 27.