'I'm still sexually attracted to women, don't fit into a sterotypical wife role': Miley Cyrus

Pop star Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her sexuality and admitted that she is still "attracted to women. "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," the 26-year-old actress revealed in a candid interview given to a leading magazine.

Opening about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth, Miley said, "My relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner," she said.

"I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word. We're expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you--even if you become pregnant in a violent situation," she added.

Speaking further about her sexuality she said, "I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that," she shared.

Miley and Liam tied the knot last year in December in a close-knit ceremony.