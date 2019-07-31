Akali Dal MLA slams celebs in 'drugged state' at KJo party, Twitterati hits back

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS): "Saturday night vibes" at filmmaker Karan Johar's party didn't end on a positive note.

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa has raised his voice against several Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor for flaunting a "drugged state" at the party.



Johar recently shared a video of the party that was attended by top stars including Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid, captioning it as "Saturday night vibes".



Sirsa sharing the video on social media and tweeted a jibe with reference to the Shahid-starrer Udta Punjab, which dealt with drug abuse: "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state. I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk2@Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09."



The actors were yet to comment on the issue, but politician Milind Deora refuted Sirsa's claims.



"My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a 'drugged state', so stop spreading lies and defaming people you don't know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology," he tweeted.



Twitterati on Wednesday went berserk at Sirsa's tweet.



"Let them be stoned or drunk. Why does it bother you?" tweeted Ishita Yadav who is Parliamentary Secretary to Feroze Varun Gandhi.



Sirsa replied: "They are public figures!! They are called 'Stars' & they enjoy many privileges. Don't they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles? So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video".



Yadav hit back: "Were you there? Was someone you know there? You can't go around attacking people based on conjecture."



Sirsa too refused to pause: "Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter. Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji.



Another Twitter user Saniya Sayed posted: "Nothing's wrong with this video, Sirsa. Bdw what are you smoking ?"



Some Twitter users, however, came in Sirsa's support.



"I support u Sirsa Ji & open challenge to those in the video to submit for an independent drug test as drugs remain in the body for at least few days. I can bet none of them will submit to a drug test!" tweeted a user.