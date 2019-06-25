'She is a good Sindhi bahu, I taught her well': Ranveer Singh on Deepika's latest look on Instagram

Deepika Padukone's latest photographs on social media caught the attention of her actor husband Ranveer Singh, who called the actress a "good Sindhi bahu".



Deepika on Monday had posted a series of photographs on Instagram where she is seen rocking a white top and shimmery silver pants. She completed the look with silver stiletoes and earrings with minimal make-up.



"There's no such thing as too much bling!" she captioned one of the photograph.



Ranveer, who is a Sindhi, commented: "Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu".



In another image, he wrote: "Hee patloon dado suttho aaeh".



Deepika also shared a close-up photograph and the "Gully Boy" star wrote: "Dil le gaye dimples tere (Your dimples took my heart away)."



This is not the first time Ranveer has praised his wife on social media.



Just last week, The "Dil Dhadakne Do" actor had praised Deepika's photograph in a bright green ensemble.



Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in the upcoming film "'83".



"'83" will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay his wife Romi.



Deepika has also wrapped up "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.