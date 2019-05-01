Akshay Kumar dodges journalist's question about not voting in Lok Sabha elections, video goes viral

Actor Akshay Kumar chose to evade a question about not voting in the Lok Sabha elections here, and walked away.



Akshay, who recently grabbed headlines for his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been widely trolled for not casting his vote on Monday.



"Chaliye, chaliye (let's go, let's go)" is how Akshay responded when at a special screening of the film "Blank" on Tuesday, a mediaperson asked him about giving voting a miss.



He then walked away.



The actor has established his image as Bollywood's posterboy of patriotism with films like Kesari, Baby, Holiday - A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Airlift.



The fact that he missed voting gave trolls a field day with jokes and memes.



Akshay was one of the prominent Bollywood celebrities whom Modi had tagged in a tweet, asking him to encourage voting. And the actor had duly complied.



"The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit 'prem katha' between our nation and its voters," Akshay had tweeted.

Reaction of deshbhakt @akshaykumar when asked about Voting by a Journalist proves he is a Canadian. pic.twitter.com/nuzGlKyTMl — Bollywood Junction (@mAyUrStUdIoS) May 1, 2019