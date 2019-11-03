Actress Sunny Leone unveils edgy new avatar: Kore, a superhero to 'finish all evil'

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS): Sunny Leone on Saturday introduced a superhero character on social media.



Sunny and husband Daniel Weber have unveiled Kore -- the superhero who is arriving "to finish all evil", in Sunny's words.



"The concept of a superhero is something that Daniel and I have been working on for a while, which gave birth to the superhero Kore, here to finish all evil," said Sunny.

The actress is seen sporting a figure-hugging costume and blonde hair in a video that features her as the superhero.



Years ago, when asked if she had any interest in the superhero genre by a fan, the Jism 2 actress had said: "Yes, I want to play a superhero."

Sunny Leone as Kore (Photo: IANS)

In the video that the actress shared, Sunny's costume, as well as the setting, seems heavily inspired by The Matrix.

In the video, we see an entire city up in flames. Sunny, who moves around in a supercar, naturally gets into action to save the city.



Kore is produced by Suncity Media Limited. The music of the video has been composed by Daniel and Grammy-winning producer Ken Wallace.