'Kindness is an act of rebellion, get together and change the world', urges Pink  

Popstar Pink wants people to stop fighting with each other and get together to "change the f**king world".



Pink was honoured with the People's Champion of 2019 award for her philanthropic work with charities such as PETA, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, Autism Speaks, No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation and many others, at the award gala on Sunday here.



She used the stage to urge people to fight for "decency and humanity and kindness", reports said.



"It is an absolute honour to be getting this award for the People's Champion," Pink said after accepting the trophy.



"I looked up People's Champion and Rocky Balboa came up, which I thought was fitting because I'm from around Philadelphia and I like to wear sweatpants and I like to fight people."



Pink went on to explain how big a difference one person can make in changing the world.



She shared: "You feel like you don't matter? Feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved. You can't tell me Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg - tell me one person can't make a difference."



"I'm a dumbass derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my little world. There is so much to be done. I don't care about your politics; I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion," she added.



The Beautiful Trauma singer, who was joined by husband Carey Hart and their two children at the gala, concluded by saying that "it feels good to help".



"Stop fighting each other. Get together with your friends and change the f**king world," she said.

