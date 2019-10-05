'I don't understand how I got the part': Robert Pattinson on landing the role of Batman

After Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Ben Affleck, Twilight star Robert Pattinson is going to be the next Batman. The internet, including fans, took the news by surprise and it turns out the star also had the same reaction to the news.

"It's kind of insane," Pattinson was quoted saying, in a recent interview.

"I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all," the 33-year-old said.

Soon after the news broke on social media, fans took to Twitter to share their mixed reactions. Pattinson, however, revealed that he thought the backlash he received was "less vitriolic" than he expected.

"It's much more fun when you're an underdog. There's no expectation of you," he had said.

The Batman is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

What are your views on Robert Pattinson playing Batman?