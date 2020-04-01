Although in self-isolation with her family at her home in Manali, actress Kangana Ranaut is keeping in touch with her fans through social networking site, Instagram. In a recent interview, Kangana spoke about the kind of person she would want to marry while also opening up on casual dating.

“I can’t have anyone pull down my energy. I can’t compensate for what my partner lacks. I’m a complete person. I need another complete person,” she told Pinkvilla while adding that she has been addicted to independence so much that she can’t even share her bed with someone.

“I have always been addicted to my independence. Like when I have casual dates also, I can’t sleep on the same bed with the person, you know. I get up in the middle of the night and go to my room and be like sorry but...So I don’t know where that takes me,” she added.

In the same interview, Kangana also spoke about rejecting films like Sanju and Sultan, the latter leading to a ban from YRF. “I was approached for Sultan, which I didn't do. After I said no, Aditya Chopra called saying, 'I will never work with you again'. So yes, all that has happened to me," she said. When it comes to Sanju, the actress says that although Ranbir Kapoor had come to her house and offered Sanju, she didn’t like the role much as there wasn’t much for her to do in the film. But, despite their controversial past, the actress is open to working with Ranbir and Ranveer. "I am really meaning to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, provided we have an equal chance. Ranveer's energy is too volatile. Ranveer and I can do something like that,” she added.

Opening up on her upcoming projects, the actress said that she is making a film on Ayodhya and is interested in bringing Madhubala to the silver screen. Spilling the beans, Kangana said, "I was watching Ramayana last night because I'm making a film on that subject Ayodhya… We have the first draft ready and I'm now getting into the second draft. Everything has come to a standstill now. I'll give you all the details soon." On portraying Madhubala, Kangana shared, "Anurag Basu had offered me Madhubala's role in the biopic of Kishore Kumar he was planning with Ranbir Kapoor. That didn't happen then. But now, I'd like to portray her life on screen for sure.”

The actress also spoke about her sister Rangoli Chandel’s controversial tweets and compared her with Kim Kardashian.

“Sometimes I feel people just throw the baby with the bathwater. I think it works in that space. Kim Kardashian is the most followed star on social media for sensationalism. Rangoli doesn’t have her butt, but she can be sensational.”