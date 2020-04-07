After the surprising team-up between filmstars of various movie industries for the video that encourages people to stay home, another video campaign has emerged, this time featuring sportspersons. Titled #IndiaHumHongeKamyab, the video encourages the citizens of our nation to continue to ‘Stay Home’ and ‘Stay Safe’ so that they emerge victorious from these trying times. ‘We shall overcome’ is the underlying theme.

Joining us to rally up the nation and spread this message of positivity, hope and togetherness are philanthropist Sudha Murthy, film personalities Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi along with eminent Sports athletes Kuldeep Yadav, Vijendra Singh, Anjali Bagwat, Viren Rasquina and Sushil Kumar.

Watch the video below: