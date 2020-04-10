With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, all of India including entertainment's A-listers are all spending time with their families and have shared sneak peeks of their daily routine, Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a picture of him trying hands at cooking and now, took to Instagram to post an adorable picture that the interview just cannot get enough of.

Dulquer Salmaan has set hearts fluttering once again with a new photo of him getting his fingernails painted by his daughter. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Quarantined Dad things!" It is the cutest photo you'll see today on social media.

On the work front, Dulquer will feature in the upcoming film titled Kurup, while his last film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal garnered massive love from his fans.