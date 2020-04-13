Bollywood's young star Kartik Aaryan has been creating awareness about the deadly coronavirus in his own ways. The latest being a YouTube talk show where he will interview coronavirus heroes over Skype call.

Titled Koki Poochega, the home project will feature medical professionals, policemen and survivors of the disease.

Kartik took to Instagram to announce the launch of his brand new show on Saturday. In the first episode he features Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of coronavirus in the country. In the Instagram post shared by the actor, Kartik can be seen asking Sumiti how she contracted the virus.

On Monday, he shared a sneak-peak of the second episode where he will feature doctor Sahiba. He wrote:

Dard diya hai, dawa bhi de do Doctor Sahiba

#KokiPoochega |Episode 2 | Dr Meemansa Buch |Today

@meemansa