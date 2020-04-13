Mumbai, April 13 (IANS): Filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter Anya has been doing her bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to help stray animals amid the ongoing health crisis.

The little kid has come up with a brilliant idea. She has decided to sketch pets and then sell her drawings to raise funds for the animals.

"My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she' s only 12 yrs old.. thank you @tabutiful @rajeevmasand @aartishetty @shaziaqg for advance orders," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a lot of people sent love to Anya's noble gesture.

Singer Raageshwari commented: "What a beautiful mind dear Anya has and what a talent."

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented: "Beautiful... placing my order."

Farah later shared that Anya has raised ₹70,000 in five days with her sketches of people's pets for ₹1,000 each.

The proceeds will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the filmmaker reaffirmed.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Farah wrote, "Thank you...[to] the kind-hearted people who... ordered sketches and donated."