The national lockdown is a breather for actor Tapsee Pannu who has a jam-packed schedule in 2020 with Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Loop Lapeta. Taking a breather away from the spotlight the 32-year-old is setting up her new house in Mumbai and has been rarely active on social media, for which she seems to have drawn some flak. In a recent interview with a daily, Tapsee opened up about how she was trolled for remaining silent about the contributions she made to those affected by COVID-19.



"Yes, I got trolled for this as well and people wrote nasty things and say that she didn’t do anything. Just because I didn’t announce or make a big article about it or I didn’t copy-paste my bank receipt doesn’t mean that I’m not doing it. I did it for my personal satisfaction, all this name-calling isn’t going to affect me."

She also went on to share her thoughts about celebrities spending a lot of time on social media, sharing glimpses into their lives with fans. "It’s a personal choice. Some people love the attention they get on social media. Whenever I feel my work needs attention, I do it. But when I’m not working, I choose to live a simple, normal life. I like to tell stories behind the pictures that I post, whether it’s about my film or cherishing a memory. Also, I’m in people’s minds throughout the year because of the number of films I do (laughs). So, I don’t want to overexpose myself through social media and become too much for people."