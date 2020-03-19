First, it was workout routines, and from the looks of it seems like Katrina Kaif is turning to music to keep herself busy during the period of social distancing.

On Wednesday, the actress Instagrammed a video of herself playing the guitar, but with the video settings turned to mute. She shared the video with the caption Work in progress. Sound coming soon in a few days. Hopefully! Can’t let down Ankur Tewari#staysafe.

Going by Katrina Kaif's caption, it appears that the actress is learning to play the guitar from Ankur Tewari.

Check out the video here:

Katrina had earlier posted a couple of her workout videos, where she is seen performing squats, pushups and situps along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at her terrace.



"#WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can." Katrina wrote.