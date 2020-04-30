While veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was no stranger to stirring up controversy online, but the actor was also known for his sense of humour — making him possibly the funniest Indian actor on the microblogging site.

Here are some of the best tweets from the actor, over the years.

1. The time he made the most ‘dad joke’ out there!

Had a fight with Neetu last night. She doesn't understand that I am very scientific specially in the night after 8. pic.twitter.com/1Y3IFjx9ob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2015

2. The time he felt like all of us at a party

I think this is so funny and cheeky pic.twitter.com/p0mOBeL7hL — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 22, 2015

3. The time he asked the question that we all needed the answer to

Why do male/female actors wear dark sun glasses in the NIGHT specially at parties and airports where media hang around? Someone tell me this — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2015

4. The time he shared this hilarious meme

Onions in a mesh bag! pic.twitter.com/YXCXPJV3iN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2016

5. The time he trolled his own troll!

I am absolutely sure you can Manish. Then it's your genetic fault you don't have what I have! https://t.co/By5RwEJqqn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

6. Just another ‘dad joke’!

Times are a changing pic.twitter.com/DqA9KvcM4d — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 30, 2017

7. We're spotting a trend on his take of what’s fashionable and what’s not!

Phool Khilen hain Gulshan Gulshan! pic.twitter.com/MtpnVPujoB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 20, 2017

8. The time he joked about recruiting Baba Ramdev to play football

Requesting Ranbir's Mumbai City FC to adopt BabaMessiDev in the team! pic.twitter.com/qW9vN0HTau — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 25, 2016

9. The time he shared his version of ‘A man walked into a bar’

Jai Ho! Immense contribution to all of us! Keep walking! pic.twitter.com/3PYrKxtHsl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 24, 2018

10. He clearly loved making these jokes!