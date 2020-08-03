British singer-songwriter Adele once again surprised fans with her new picture on Instagram. The artiste posed in front of a television screen that showed Beyonce's new song from her latest album, Black Is King.

Adele praised Beyonce for her new album in the post and captioned it, "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art." The British singer has always admired her idol, Beyonce, and in the image posted on Instagram she is seen sporting Marine Serre to look like Beyonce. Black Is King is Beyonce's latest musical film and album. She has written, directed and executive produced it. The film is a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

However, more than the appreciation for her idol's work, Adele's image grabbed more eyeballs for her weight loss. The singer has apparently lost 45 kilos and her fans expressed mixed reactions. While a few said she is unrecognisable, there were others who supported her.

One of her followers commented, "So many comments of "she looked better before" or "she doesn’t even look like herself." Y’all should be building her up. Losing a significant amount of weight is physically and mentally exhausting. This is what SHE wanted. She’s a queen, support her decision (sic)."





Another commented, "Wow... just wow so disappointed in the amount of comments on your physical appearance... you clearly look happy and are celebrating another artist’s success! Cheers to you and look forward to your next album