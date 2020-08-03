Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on Monday shared some Raksha Bandhan spirit on social media, with a picture of their children, Taimur and Inaaya, on social media.



Soha took to Instagram and posted a picture of the toddler cousins. In the image, Taimur is seen pouting at the camera while Inaaya looks at her brother.



"On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan#timandinni," Soha captioned the image.



Kareena shared the picture with a caption that gives a patronising nod to her much-flaunted slant at pouting.



"Inni wondering how Tim got that pout," she wrote.



Kareena is married to Soha's brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, while Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.



Kareena welcomed Taimur in 2016. Soha gave birth to Inaaya a year later.