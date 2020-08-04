Sharan Sharma who makes his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl took to his social media to thank Marc Wolff - aerial stunt pilot and his team.

Marc Wolff has done more than 160 films and is best known for films like Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Skyfall and Star Wars - The Force Awakens. Sharan said, “It was a complete honour and privilege to work with the legendary Stunt and Aerial Coordinator - Marc Wolff and his fantastic team - Adam, Giles, Stephen and Basil. Marc has worked on films like Mission Impossible, Star Wars, Black Hawk Down and many many more. Thank you, Marc, for being a part of #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl.”

The film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar Singh, is based on the life of Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female pilot in combat.