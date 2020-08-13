Mumbai (IANS): Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14, the media, social media and Bollywood lovers, in general, have been vocally expressing their views on the tragedy.



On social media, #Justiceforsushant has been trending all these months, showing how concerned people are about the case.



Yet Bollywood, the industry where Sushant made his mark as an actor and star, has strangely been quiet.



"I just want justice for him. Why is Bollywood quiet now? Nobody is saying a single word for his life, otherwise, they are always active on social media. Be it an elephant attack or anything else, they speak on anything and everything. But no one raised their voice here. It's really sad," said TV actress Shilpa Raizada.



Shilpa, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared that she recently watched Sushant's last film Dil Bechara and said that people should have appreciated him before his death, like they are doing now.



"It was not supposed to be his last film, but unfortunately it became one. I feel all that people said and wrote about him now, should have been done before, when he was alive," she said.



"Now, every day I get to read and hear such good things about him, that I feel sad, because I feel somewhere we also did injustice to him. Imagine, how happy he would have been had all those appreciation and compliments were made when he was alive."

"I understand you can't praise everyone every day, but if you want to criticise them, do it in a way that it encourages them and motivates them. I just wish he was here to read all those good comments about his movie. Personally, I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed it," Shilpa added.