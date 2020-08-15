Celebrities such as actors Khushbu, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi, music maestro AR Rahman and singer K S Chithra have wished SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery.

Here's what they had to say:

The renowned playback singer continues to be on life support. However, as per reports, the doctors say he is stable, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit."

Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director Medical Services of MGM Healthcare said in a statement, "He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters."

SPB as he is fondly called, tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5. The singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was doing well.