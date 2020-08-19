Opening up about a rough patch that he went through, actor Bobby Deol said that he turned to alcohol to get him through. Bobby, who stars in the upcoming film Class of '83, has returned to the limelight after a career slump that lasted several years.

In an interview, he said, “When you pity yourself, you will start cursing the world around you. That is what happened with me for two-three years. I started pitying myself and thought that no one wants to work with me so I relied on alcohol. I started numbing myself and then one day I realised where I was wrong when I saw it in my kids’ eyes that our father stays home all day long.” He added, “I saw the same emotion in my mother and wife’s eyes too, so something in me changed and I realised that if I want to move forward, I cannot wait for someone else to do it, I will have to walk myself. That is when I started working on myself and I have been so busy in the last two-three years.”

He said that every actor, even those of the stature of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have their own share of struggles, but it is their never-say-die attitude that pulls them through.

The actor made a comeback with Race 3, where he played antagonist opposite Salman Khan. He also featured in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se with his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol.

Later that year, Bobby Deol signed up for Netflix movie Class Of '83, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Class of '83 premiers on August 21.