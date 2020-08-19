As the Supreme Court ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday, the CBI is set to write to the Mumbai Police to get hold of all the evidence and statements it recorded in the last two months.

According to top CBI sources, the agency will write to the Mumbai Police to share all the evidence it has collected in the probe.

The CBI will seek details of the autopsy report, crime scene photographs from the Mumbai Police and the same will be shared with the forensic experts posted at CFSL. The sources said that the agency will demand the statements of all the persons whose statements were recorded in the last two months and the electronic devices of the late actor which are with the Mumbai Police.

The sources said that a team of CBI's IT cell probing the case will soon visit Mumbai and recreate the crime scene and if required it will seek the help from the Mumbai CBI branch for more personnel.

The CBI will also probe that why the Mumbai Police did not act on the complaint of the actor's family made on Whatsapp in the month of February this year. The source said that the Mumbai Police officials will also be examined by the CBI SIT.

The developments come in the wake of the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The CBI has already recorded the statements of Sushant's father K.K. Singh and his elder sister Rani Singh last week.

The agency has also registered a case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and ex-manager Shruti Modi and unknown others on August 6 on the basis of the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe.

The central government gave its nod for a CBI probe on August 5. The ED has also registered a case of money laundering in the case on July 31 on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father. The ED has also recorded the statements of Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Indrajit, Shruti Modi, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh and others.