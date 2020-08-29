Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, known worldwide for his role of the superhero Black Panther.



According to an official statement from the actor's representatives, Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. The actor died at home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family members by his side.



Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan mourned the loss by posting a picture of Boseman with heartbreak emoji.



Disha Patani shared a picture of the actor from his childhood, with a heart and folded hands emoji.



Varun Dhawan also posted a picture of the actor and wrote: "RIP Wakanda forever."



Diljit Dosanjh posted: "No Way Man... Gone too soon… Fav. Super Hero #BlackPanther."



Anupam Kher wrote: "Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever #OmShanti."



Nimrat Kaur posted: "So devastating…"



Sidharth Malhotra shared: "Really sad… RIP Chadwick Boseman… Thank you for the amazing movies."



Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story and wrote: "@chadwickboseman u were so graceful & dignified onscreen to know u battled cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well…rest well…#WankandaForever"



Riteish Deshmukh posted: "#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace."



Several stars, including Anushka Sharma, Yami Gautam, Esha Gupta, Neha Dhupia and Athiya Shetty hoped that the actor is in a better place, and condoled the death with "RIP" message.



Adnan Sami atook to Twitter and shared: "Tragic. Extremely Saddened. Gone too soon. RIP. #chadwickbosemanApart from his many movies, I especially loved his brilliant portrayal of James Brown in 'GET ON UP' & a fabulous performance in 'BLACK PANTHER'... Can't believe he's no more...God bless his soul."



Ali Fazal shared: "No no no ! #chadwickboseman . No god no.. what is happening !!!!"



Richa Chadha used Boseman's GIF from the "Black Panther" film and wrote on Twitter: "Oh man! Chadwick Boseman. You battled this in silence, while making such a huge global, seminal, blockbuster film. Tragic. Rest in peace. #WakandaForever."