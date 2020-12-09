Actress Deepika Padukone is among the featured faces at Athens International Airport, in an exhibition of The Authentic Smiles of People of the World.



The Authentic Smiles Campaign was put together when the Athens International Airport resumed welcoming guests after a break due to Covid-19.



Her fans in Athens can see the grey marble bust sculpture of the heroine. It is draped in a saree and is embellished with a choker necklace and a small bindi. The text reads: "Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D."



Deepika also has a wax statue at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in London.



On the work front, she is awaiting the release of "83", and is also working on director Shakun Batra's next film.