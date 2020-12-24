Actress Rytasha Rathore who debuted with the Hindi television serial Badho Bahu has come a long way. The actress who was last seen on the Netflix series, Masaba Masaba as Gia, is now seen as the host on Bumble India's Dating These Days. In a quick interview, she speaks about hosting, dating, her fashion tips and advice to women:

Tell us about hosting the series Dating These Days for Bumble India?

I had a really wonderful time hosting the show. It was so nice to have open, honest conversations around topics which we often don’t speak about. Each and every guest was honest about their opinion. They reaffirmed my faith in being truly myself, accepting myself in every way. Also, it’s not everyday one gets relationship advice from Neenaji (Neena Gupta). We had a blast!

Do you think people will be more cautious about meeting people in real? What's your advice to them?

Given the year we’ve had I don’t blame people for being cautious. Which is why I’d say they should probably spend time talking to one another and getting to know each other virtually first and then whenever people feel ready they should meet in a setting that makes them feel comfortable and safe.

What's the first thing you notice about a guy?

Eyes and smile.

Your most dependable date dress?

Something that is comfortable but also makes me feel sexy and confident.

One fashion hack?

Sunglasses make everything better.

What would you wear on a day out with your friends and for a night out with your girls?

Honestly depends on the situation and weather, but mostly something cotton, flowy and comfy. And for the night a crop top and pants with some statement earrings and simple makeup.

What's your advice to women who want to make the first move?

Go for it! Be unafraid. We’ve got to give ourselves the permission to be equals in every sphere of life, and why should the dating world be any different.

How do you think the pandemic has impacted the dating scene in 2020, in India?

I think there have been pros and cons of the pandemic. While it has been harder to actually go for dates or meet new people in real life, the pandemic has also brought with it more sensitivity to our needs and understanding the importance of human connection.