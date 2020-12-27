Actor Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday and the actor ushered in his birthday with low-key celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday night. The actor is at the farm house with his family members.



Salman Khan cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse, and pictures and videos from the actor's birthday celebrations were posted by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media. The actor was seen dressed in a casual outfit and paired a light blue shirt with denims.

He recently appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house on the occasion of his birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind,” Salman Khan said in the notice displayed outside his building.



From Sandalwood's Kichcha Sudeepa, Telugu cinema's Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene to Varun Dhawan, wishes from actors and film personalities from across India have been pouring in.



