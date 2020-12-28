Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad over the weekend, is now back in Chennai. The actor was hospitalised after reporting blood pressure fluctuations.

Following his return to Chennai, a picture of the actor has gone viral. The actor was received by his wife Latha with a traditional welcome. She applied tika on his forehead and performed aarti at the doorstep. The picture of the husband-wife duo are winning over fans' hearts on social media.

Before his health complications, the actor was shooting for Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad, during the course of which people on the film sets had tested positive for Covid-19. Rajinikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid but was found negative.