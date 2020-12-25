Southern superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday after the 70-year-old actor's blood pressure fluctuated severely.



In a statement issued by the hospital it was said that Rajinikanth was admitted in the morning hours and his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations that needed further evaluation.



"He will be investigated and monitored closely in hospital till his blood pressure settles down before he can be discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the hospital said.



According to the hospital, Rajinikanth tested negative for the Coronavirus on December 22.



Rajinikanth was shooting for his movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. A couple of people on the film sets had tested positive for Covid-19. Rajinikanth tested negative on December 22 and since then has been in isolation although being monitored closely, the hospital said.



"Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed sever fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," it said in a statement.



He had earlier said he would complete the movie before getting into active politics in Tamil Nadu.



Rajinikanth had said he would announce details of his political party on December 31.

